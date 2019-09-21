Court Place Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) as Shares Rose; As Ezcorp (EZPW) Market Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Increased by $2.41 Million Its Stake

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64M shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 1.34 million shares traded or 258.41% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

