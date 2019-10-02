Court Place Advisors Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $388,640; Spectrasite (SSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 9 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 15 cut down and sold stock positions in Spectrasite Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 8.44 million shares, down from 8.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Court Place Advisors Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Court Place Advisors Llc acquired 12,145 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Court Place Advisors Llc holds 24,290 shares with $792,000 value, up from 12,145 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 1.45 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 10,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 177 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.79 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

The stock increased 6.31% or $0.0978 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6478. About 349,677 shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 65.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Loss $31.7M; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – COMPANY NOW PLANS FOLLOWING FOR FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $35 MLN; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES NET SALES BETWEEN $1,610 MLN AND $1,640 MLN; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – FOR FY 2018, THE COMPANY REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES SEES FY CAPITAL SPENDING $30M-$35M VS $30M VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMTD, ETFC, JFIN and NIO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Beaten-Up Value Stocks on the Rebound – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stage Stores Announces Total Company Conversion to Off-Price – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 2.04% above currents $30.87 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating.