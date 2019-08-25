Court Place Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Markel (MKL) as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Value Rose, Vision Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 26,085 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5,454 shares. Zacks Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,382 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 262 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd has 0.06% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 7,769 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.05% or 1,162 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Old Dominion accumulated 470 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Glenmede Na owns 76 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 15,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ww Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ledyard Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). New York-based Fourpoints Inv Managers Sas has invested 22.23% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cibc Asset Inc reported 2,243 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.