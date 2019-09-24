Court Place Advisors Has Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $388,640; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Stake by $439,408

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast)

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 3,301 shares. Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,908 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 2,494 shares stake. Montana-based Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc owns 321,563 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 17,619 shares. Greatmark Invest holds 0.22% or 395 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 30,899 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.28% or 481 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 5,020 shares. Horrell holds 43 shares. Shelton Capital stated it has 36,751 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Management Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,249 shares. First Fincl Bank owns 790 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,291 shares to 246,277 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation has invested 3.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 9,402 shares. Vanguard holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 67.32M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 24,290 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,450 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9.93M shares. Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 3.83 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Choate Advisors holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 8,612 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mairs Power holds 2.05% or 5.25M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated invested in 486,918 shares. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,316 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $254.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.