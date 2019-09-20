Court Place Advisors Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $388,640 as Share Price Declined; Columbia Ppty Tr Com New (CXP) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Position

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (CXP) by 63.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 146,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 84,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 230,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 133,432 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.26M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $41.08M for 15.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

