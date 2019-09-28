Court Place Advisors Has Decreased Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $422,136 as Market Valuation Rose; Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Holding in Amazon.Com (Put) (AMZN) by $114.24 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 276.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.60 million, up from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.86 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork: The Pets.com Of Our Moment – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

