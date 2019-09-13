Court Place Advisors Has Decreased Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $422,136; Stock Value Rose; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Value Rose, Parsons Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.90 Million

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 457,967 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 24,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 43,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 67,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 132,071 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.01M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin'(DNKN) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Teams with Beyond Meat (BYND) for New Breakfast Sandwich in Manhattan – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,970 shares to 6,830 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

