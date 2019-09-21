Court Place Advisors Decreased Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake as Stock Rose; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Rose While Mig Capital Boosted Its Position

Court Place Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc sold 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 68,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 4.64M shares traded or 117.96% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 660,077 shares traded or 68.25% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 894,858 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr owns 60,061 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 17,316 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 429,963 are owned by Pnc Finance Serv Gru Inc Inc. Metropolitan Life Com stated it has 11,781 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 3,067 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 56,251 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co reported 21,500 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 49,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd owns 151,829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Com, a New York-based fund reported 350,368 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 5,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Infiltrator Water For Septic Treatment Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage buys Infiltrator Water Technologies in $1B deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Ross Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.