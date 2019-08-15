Court Place Advisors Boosted Markel (MKL) Stake by $318,400; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder American Economic Planning Group Has Lifted Stake by $413,910 as Valuation Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1117.34. About 16,179 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 17.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. On Thursday, March 7 Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 200 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 11,884 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 246 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,648 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,628 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 9,823 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 0.09% stake. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 893 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Da Davidson And Comm accumulated 663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Destination Wealth Management has 28 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 300 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Lc has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 732,065 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company owns 562,300 shares. Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 161,760 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,941 shares. White Pine Invest invested in 25,564 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 14,142 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Llc reported 56,797 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.32% or 4,258 shares. Exchange Mngmt has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP has 7,132 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 901,813 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 44,123 are owned by Trustmark Bancshares Department. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 215,597 shares to 7,187 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 159,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,947 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).