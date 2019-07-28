Court Place Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Markel (MKL) as Shares Rose; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by $1.90 Million as Share Price Declined

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $15.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1121.24. About 31,262 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 53,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of stock. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Connell K Bruce.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ghp Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 765 shares. Archon Partners reported 7,300 shares. Cumberland Prtn reported 400 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 3,412 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Company holds 0.06% or 7,769 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 45,028 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 246 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 2,233 shares. Community Tru And Investment invested in 1.66% or 13,509 shares. Comm State Bank stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 210 are held by Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Company reported 5,023 shares. First Republic Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc reported 28,242 shares stake. L S holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,295 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,543 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser invested in 0.12% or 545 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation reported 66,700 shares. Fincl Advisory Serv reported 0.26% stake. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 99,596 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,860 shares. Martin And Company Inc Tn has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Fincl Gp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 401,424 shares. Summit Asset Lc has 673 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 2.47% or 91,115 shares in its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

