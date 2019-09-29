Courage Capital Management Trimmed Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.37 Million; Stadium Capital Management Has Boosted Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Holding by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 244,253 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 3,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Management accumulated 36,653 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 2,057 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has 181,447 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Advisory Grp has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Williams Jones & Assocs Lc holds 0.74% or 185,565 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 91,100 shares. Cryder Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 595,788 shares. Alpinvest Bv holds 5,115 shares. 37,900 were reported by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust. Community Savings Bank Na holds 420 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 1.92% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. 7,443 are owned by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 8,639 shares.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.1% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 268,287 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 103,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 205,111 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 42,369 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,439 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 19,383 shares. Stadium Capital Mngmt Lc has 292,469 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 0.06% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 1.24M shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 55,147 shares. California-based Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.12% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 24,894 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 183,197 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. On Monday, August 5 Donaghy Stephen bought $266,117 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) or 10,000 shares.

