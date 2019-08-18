Courage Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose While Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $7.45 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 407,946 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 57,677 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 173,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 27,022 shares. 5,121 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 12,413 shares. 48,392 were reported by Suntrust Banks. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Stephens Inv Management Group Limited Liability Corp owns 1.13M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 29 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,979 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 698,476 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability reported 325,881 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,817 shares to 77,648 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 52.48 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has 1,634 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,546 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 9 shares. Cap World Investors holds 3.45M shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 126 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 397,230 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Da Davidson And Comm holds 2,747 shares. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 422 shares. Cookson Peirce Communication Incorporated reported 716 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 177,249 shares stake. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Lc has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,315 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

