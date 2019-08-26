Courage Capital Management Position in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Has Trimmed by $2.32 Million as Shares Declined; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Share Value Declined, Redwood Investments Lifted Its Stake

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 125,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 307,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, up from 181,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 22,976 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500.

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 6,066 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,660 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 173,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Farmers Bancorp reported 0% stake. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 140,136 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 298,396 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 31,500 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 37,084 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Citigroup has 30,154 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 118,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 532,532 were accumulated by Rothschild And Co Asset Us Incorporated. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp owns 8,524 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd has invested 1.1% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Buys Methadone Clinic Chain, Ends 615-Day Deal Drought To Expand Footprint In Embattled States – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares to 92,958 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 232,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,839 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested in 148,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss State Bank invested in 70,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 6,301 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 307,746 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 130,579 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 514 are owned by Ftb. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 20 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 9,693 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 700,870 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 42,170 shares.