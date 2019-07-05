Courage Capital Management Position in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Has Lowered by $2.32 Million; Stanley Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $284.87. About 553,953 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 116,912 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.17 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

