Courage Capital Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 30/04/2018 – Aerohive® to Showcase Latest Innovations at Dell Technologies World; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Pledges to Curb Abuses Before 2018 Elections: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.