Courage Capital Management Lowered Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position by $2.32 Million; Stock Rose; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Price Rose, Kestrel Investment Management Upped by $4.53 Million Its Position

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 341,593 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 724,620 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 120 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 20,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.44 million shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 695 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 165,716 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Vanguard Gru reported 8.01 million shares. Glenmede Na has 217 shares. 2.37M are owned by State Street. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 143,763 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 379,009 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 3,475 shares. 17,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34M for 13.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Street Corp accumulated 2.11 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 7,270 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 166,497 shares. Blackhill has invested 0.06% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 9,933 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 11,956 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 67,770 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 471,375 shares. Nwq Investment Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 485,759 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).