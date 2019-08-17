Courage Capital Management Lowered Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Castleark Management Lifted Stake by $2.38 Million as Share Price Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 183.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 43,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 66,805 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 407,946 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 13,583 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 44 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 115,146 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 20,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 27,022 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Sei Investments invested in 0.05% or 501,785 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 4.68 million shares. Glenmede Company Na has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Capital Fund Management invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 10,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,080 shares to 105,132 shares, valued at $32.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,994 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).