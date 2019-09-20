Courage Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $2.37 Million; Ratan Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $21.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.64. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $189.78. About 10.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’ SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in w; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook asks users if they think it’s `good for the world’

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Covington Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 59,220 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,980 shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 32,600 shares. Chilton Investment Co Limited holds 3,416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 1.17 million shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc has 50,000 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap reported 36,653 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Limited Liability Company reported 8,071 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,569 shares or 4.06% of the stock. 5,984 were reported by Excalibur Management. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 408,935 shares stake.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 887 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc owns 17,824 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 1,951 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Com invested in 6.52% or 105,079 shares. Franklin Res has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Ww Invsts reported 3.83M shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Invest invested in 0.01% or 288 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,854 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 617,536 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,569 are held by Fosun International. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,119 shares. Bamco New York invested in 46,388 shares.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.