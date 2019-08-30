Courage Capital Management Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Has Cut by $2.32 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lifted Stake

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 147,819 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 3.50M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs reported 5,052 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,871 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 501,785 shares. Fmr Lc reported 365,719 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested 0.25% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Thompson Inv reported 15,660 shares. Principal Financial holds 383,990 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 559,722 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 17,500 are held by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Courage Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 200,000 shares stake.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Centene’s (CNC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Roku Stock Price Needs to Pull Back – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.