Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Bislett Management Cut by $610,000 Its Holding

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 649,817 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34M for 14.07 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.