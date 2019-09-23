Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Rbf Capital Boosted Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Market Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $186.71. About 6.67M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Virginia AG: March 26, 2018 – Herring Demands Answers from Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products The group’s first product: “Clear History,” a newly announced feature so people can opt out of Facebook using their browsing history; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video)

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 94,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.29 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 49,600 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 290,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.72% or 86,930 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 135,800 shares. 5.63 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 264,253 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 5.49 million shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 84,383 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Limited has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 84 shares. Timber Creek Limited Liability Company holds 1,768 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 671,777 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Odey Asset Mgmt Group Ltd has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Citigroup stated it has 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 300 are owned by Edge Wealth Mgmt. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,237 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

