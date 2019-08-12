Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. See AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) latest ratings:

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Courage Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)'s stock declined 1.33%. The Courage Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $5.86 million value, down from 280,000 last quarter. Acadia Healthcare now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 782,999 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company reported 47,038 shares. 34,226 are held by Morgan Stanley. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited invested 0.64% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 213,786 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 379,009 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 3,900 shares. Ares Llc, California-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 103,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile stated it has 0.07% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Healthcare Company Enters Oversold Territory (ACHC) – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Centene’s (CNC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.