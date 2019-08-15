Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holding by $2.32 Million; Market Value Declined; Skytop Capital Management Has Upped Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $2.16 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 365,518 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 892,592 shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 16,181 are held by Us Bancorporation De. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp owns 4,914 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested in 0.16% or 3,767 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 130,856 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 83,060 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,109 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cardinal Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ct stated it has 305,207 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.

