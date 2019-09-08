Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) as Market Value Declined; Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Holder Fruth Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $676,989 as Share Price Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 2.65M shares traded or 285.41% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Courage Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5.03% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 8,983 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. 9,714 were accumulated by Art Lc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 115,146 shares. Voya Mgmt invested in 17,055 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 1,500 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj reported 487,813 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 3.59% or 121,320 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company has 325,881 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 46,315 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Acadia Healthcare to Present at Wells Fargo and Baird Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Up 32% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $48.05 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,119 are held by Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Money Lc invested in 3.34% or 54,129 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 3,466 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Punch Assoc Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.53% or 56,260 shares in its portfolio. Berkley W R Corporation holds 10,078 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 367,495 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Invest Mgmt reported 18,678 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Northstar Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,000 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated owns 86,295 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 6,606 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP holds 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.01 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Chip Prns invested in 0.03% or 1,243 shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.