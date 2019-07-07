Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Its Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position by $2.32 Million; Visa (V) Holder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 215,876 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,941 shares to 307,541 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.02% or 57,151 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 5.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Churchill Mngmt Corp reported 62,444 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 25,108 shares. Baxter Bros invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 0.86% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital owns 10,450 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Lc has 4,746 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Com Ny owns 117,571 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.66% stake. Provise Mngmt Gru has 1.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Papp L Roy holds 158,159 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,163 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 63,516 shares. 118,871 were reported by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 18,326 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 7,288 shares. Rock Springs Cap Management LP holds 925,000 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 15,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 17,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il holds 15,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 569 shares. American Century reported 114,489 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 8,983 shares stake. Brinker Cap accumulated 17,322 shares. Fdx accumulated 17,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock.