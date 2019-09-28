Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding as Market Value Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding Has Boosted by Plancorp Llc

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd invested in 32.86M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.93 million shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 45,098 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 8,754 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 1.01 million are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Holdg. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 11.33M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 174,077 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 830,763 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 234,780 shares. Canyon Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 4.60 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 3.77 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc holds 40,709 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 0.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,283 shares to 4,786 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,503 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt holds 6.54% or 311,903 shares. City reported 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connable Office invested in 17,477 shares. Td Management Llc has 660 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 4.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 141,045 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Sunbelt has invested 0.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bandera Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 73,150 shares or 8.38% of the stock. Atlas Browninc accumulated 4,404 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,308 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service accumulated 13,617 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Ems Cap LP stated it has 668,510 shares or 8.42% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests LP holds 2,699 shares. C M Bidwell Associate invested in 0.98% or 5,115 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 87,088 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

