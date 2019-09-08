Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, National Pension Service Upped Position by $1.83 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 44,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.36 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 2.65M shares traded or 285.41% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 173 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. 200,983 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.01% or 7,750 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Com owns 0.68% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 49,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cutter And Brokerage invested in 19,128 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated invested in 79,942 shares. 8,315 are owned by Marco Inv Management Limited Com. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,817 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 450 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha has 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

