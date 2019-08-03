Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million; Woodstock Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $658,803 as Stock Price Declined

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 464,272 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Staley Capital Advisers holds 712,607 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Greenleaf owns 30,254 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 222,183 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 346,797 shares or 0.07% of the stock. West Family Investments holds 5,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.19M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 174,049 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 1.43 million shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,551 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 121 shares. Corecommodity holds 0.42% or 17,117 shares. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny owns 75,435 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.76% stake.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares to 56,869 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,950 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia’s president bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Global Industrial Unit Drive Ecolab’s (ECL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 96,945 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 365,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 48,392 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 10,615 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.66M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York holds 152,858 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 165,716 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Com reported 8,750 shares. Shine Inv Advisory owns 152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7.68 million shares. 15 are held by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Courage Cap Lc reported 200,000 shares or 5.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 176,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).