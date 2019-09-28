Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Rose; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $15.25 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS THERE IS NO PLANET B; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 21/03/2018 – UK had three contracts with Cambridge Analytica parent company; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 123,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 516,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.02 million, up from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 2.38M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF BOSTON-AREA CASINO; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ‘LASER FOCUSED’ ON REMAKING WYNN FOR FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – WYNN: ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 29/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS OPEN TO DROPPING WYNN NAME FROM BOSTON CASINO; 14/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Succeeds in Booting Director From Wynn Resorts Board; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 07/03/2018 OR Investments: Oregon pension fund sues the board of Wynn Resorts, which hid sexual predation of founder, for breach of; 05/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Powers Its Data With 100 Percent Sustainable Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl Llc holds 26,985 shares. Sun Life Finance stated it has 760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership owns 516,304 shares. 4,726 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. 6,286 are owned by National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. Price T Rowe Md owns 8.86M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment invested in 4,508 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Company holds 15,649 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.11% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 476 shares. Stifel stated it has 13,031 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 2,911 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com reported 63,587 shares.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Massachusetts Opening Is Good News for Wynn Stock – Investorplace.com” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macau casino revenue tracking positive again – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WYNN Stock’s Recent Rally Could Be Short Lived – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Boston Harbor saw â€˜softâ€™ slot numbers in first quarter – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,172 shares. Brookstone accumulated 10,194 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 4,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,725 are held by E&G Advsr Lp. Navellier & reported 2,000 shares stake. Merian Investors (Uk) invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudock Capital Gp Lc has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,239 shares. Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 1,121 shares. Discovery Cap Limited Liability Company Ct reported 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Capital Limited Liability Co holds 42,554 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Bamco has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,000 are owned by Grassi Invest Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 698,974 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtn owns 1,470 shares. Diversified Trust has 5,888 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Entertainment Market Bigger Than Hollywood – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.