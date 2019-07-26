Courage Capital Management Has Cut Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position by $2.32 Million; Market Value Rose; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Its Stake by $56.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 724,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 475,830 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 1.01M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Stonehenge Insurance Solutions, Inc. – PRNewswire" on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.10 million shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.09% or 5.54 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc owns 4,601 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 27 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,074 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 53,052 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 12,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 36,469 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.17% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 81,800 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 144,876 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $149.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 782,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 122,707 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 37,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 27,022 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.11% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Putnam Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). American Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 213,786 shares. 8,983 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Td Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 274,772 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 60,060 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 34,226 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 1,500 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 586,246 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 17,319 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34M for 13.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.