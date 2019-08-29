Courage Capital Management Decreased Its Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holding by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $322,020 as Market Value Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 498,577 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 559,722 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com owns 169,814 shares. Highland Capital Management LP stated it has 45,125 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 10,615 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 681,342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 119,348 shares. Blackrock Inc has 7.98 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34,226 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,583 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 29 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 20,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 13.60M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare Buys Methadone Clinic Chain, Ends 615-Day Deal Drought To Expand Footprint In Embattled States – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.