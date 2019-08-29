Courage Capital Management Decreased Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Position by $322,920 as Valuation Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 187,055 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $121.1. About 3.22M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 12,413 shares. Ls Lc holds 0.01% or 5,052 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 34,788 shares. Principal Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.27% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc reported 8,750 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.63M shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 14,938 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 695 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc invested in 26,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 140,080 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 15.26 million shares. 406,363 were reported by Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity owns 1.10M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone owns 26,145 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd stated it has 12,487 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 1.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 270,119 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sit Invest Inc holds 86,900 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northern Corp has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Finance Group Inc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).