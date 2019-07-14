Courage Capital Management Decreased Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Position as Stock Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 19/03/2018 – EU lawmakers to investigate alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 526,092 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Facebook Is Leading the Way Through Diversity – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Getting into crypto could hamper Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock – Live Trading News” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook target boosted on Libra potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: Private-equity giant near deal to buy Acadia – Nashville Business Journal” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Execs Remain Silent On Disappearance: Treatment Payment Questions Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Missing Mother Of 2 Vanished Without A Trace 37 Days Ago From Acadia Healthcare Flagship Facility – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nashville health care company names new CEO – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

