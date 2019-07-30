Courage Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.26M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 579,795 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC)

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moody’s Downgrades Acadia’s (ACHC) Outlook, Affirms Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Allegations Of Elder/Veteran Abuse And Parliament’s Autism Debate Could Further Jeopardize Top Line For Acadia Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia’s president bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Buys Urgent Care Centers to Boost Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Execs Remain Silent On Disappearance: Treatment Payment Questions Persist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.44M shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 15,583 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 102,629 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 500 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj reported 487,813 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 58,568 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.06% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 13.60M shares. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 925,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 36,100 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 125 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 254,428 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CEO Jim Fish on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.