Courage Capital Management Cut Its Position in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) as Shares Declined; As Spartan Motors (SPAR) Share Price Rose, Holder Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 50,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 563,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 513,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 127,613 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MLN TO $554.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dana Earns Award for Supplier Excellence from Spartan Motors; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 556,690 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 13,998 shares to 613,942 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 647,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,181 shares, and cut its stake in Playags Inc.