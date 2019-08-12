Courage Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) as Market Valuation Declined; Reinhart Partners Raised Lkq Com (LKQ) Position by $2.76 Million; Stock Price Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 455,717 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 98,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 934,191 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.51 million, up from 835,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.85M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Centene’s (CNC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.25% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 157 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 140,136 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 10,923 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 169,814 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 586,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Aristotle Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7.68 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 15,900 shares. Amer Century stated it has 114,489 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 782,999 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 901 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 13,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orrstown Finance Inc has invested 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lpl Financial Lc holds 25,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 499,830 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. New South Cap Management Inc holds 2.51% or 3.06 million shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 0.83% or 39,835 shares in its portfolio. 718,706 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sei Investments Company accumulated 0% or 46,073 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 90,475 shares stake.