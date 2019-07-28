Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software Incorporated 104 31.64 N/A -0.96 0.00 NetEase Inc. 253 0.00 N/A 6.92 37.86

In table 1 we can see Coupa Software Incorporated and NetEase Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Coupa Software Incorporated and NetEase Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software Incorporated 0.00% -19.7% -8.6% NetEase Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coupa Software Incorporated. Its rival NetEase Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.8 respectively. NetEase Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated and NetEase Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 NetEase Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, NetEase Inc.’s consensus target price is $277.25, while its potential upside is 16.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares and 50.3% of NetEase Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Coupa Software Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45% of NetEase Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coupa Software Incorporated 4.03% 8.48% 11.44% 65.64% 96.43% 67.93% NetEase Inc. -0.9% -3.14% 8.94% 18.08% -2.79% 11.33%

For the past year Coupa Software Incorporated was more bullish than NetEase Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NetEase Inc. beats Coupa Software Incorporated.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.