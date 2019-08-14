Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) and QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) and QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software Incorporated 109 29.85 N/A -1.02 0.00 QuinStreet Inc. 15 1.19 N/A 1.23 13.29

Table 1 demonstrates Coupa Software Incorporated and QuinStreet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software Incorporated 0.00% -20.2% -8.7% QuinStreet Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 25.1%

Liquidity

Coupa Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, QuinStreet Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. QuinStreet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coupa Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coupa Software Incorporated and QuinStreet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 QuinStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of QuinStreet Inc. is $21, which is potential 95.17% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coupa Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of QuinStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coupa Software Incorporated -4.15% 3.61% 32.96% 68.81% 121.89% 115.89% QuinStreet Inc. -3.89% 6.68% 14.96% -13.03% 19.34% 0.37%

For the past year Coupa Software Incorporated was more bullish than QuinStreet Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors QuinStreet Inc. beats Coupa Software Incorporated.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.