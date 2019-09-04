Coupa Software (COUP) Touches $154.01 High on Sep, 4; Finjan Holdings (FNJN) Sellers Increased By 5.63% Their Shorts

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) had an increase of 5.63% in short interest. FNJN’s SI was 425,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.63% from 403,100 shares previously. With 97,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s short sellers to cover FNJN’s short positions. The SI to Finjan Holdings Inc’s float is 2.38%. It closed at $1.74 lastly. It is down 47.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 05/04/2018 – FINJAN REPORTS $65 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 160% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS HOLDER HALCYON FILES 13D, MAY SEEK TALKS; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Holdings Is Seeking a Judgment of Infringement of the Certain Patents, a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction, Damages; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Rev $65M; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, UNIT FINJAN & CARBON BLACK AND BETWEEN FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Finjan and Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $167.87 target or 9.00% above today’s $154.01 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.51B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $167.87 PT is reached, the company will be worth $856.17M more. The stock increased 14.59% or $19.61 during the last trading session, reaching $154.01. About 2.40 million shares traded or 52.42% up from the average. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC – SEES FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.23 LOSS AND $0.28 LOSS PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Sourcing Applications in IDC 2018 MarketScape Report; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Announces Winners Of Inspire ’18 Business Spend Management Impact Awards; 07/05/2018 – CFOs Lack Visibility Into Their Organization’s Spend, Study Shows; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Coupa Software; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Announces Winners Of Inspire ’18 Business Spend Management Impact Awards; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 07/05/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with Project Open Hand and Project Night Night at Inspire `18 to Serve Local Communities; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company has market cap of $48.07 million. The firm owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security.

