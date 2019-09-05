Coupa Software (COUP) Stock Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; The $170.0000 Target Indicates 16.37% Potential; Newpark Resources (NR) Sentiment Is 1.24

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey have a $170.0000 TP on the stock. The TP indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP)‘s last stock close price. This rating was disclosed to clients in a research note on Wednesday morning.

Newpark Resources Inc (NR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 77 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 62 decreased and sold stakes in Newpark Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 101.25 million shares, up from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Newpark Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. for 587,178 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 799,573 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.29% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 733,398 shares.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $6.91 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $579.63 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 30.64 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

The stock increased 8.70% or $11.69 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 8.15M shares traded or 409.90% up from the average. Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500.