Coupa Software (COUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Bank of America; The $168.0000 Target Indicates 19.85% Potential; Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Has 0.38 Sentiment

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 3 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased their equity positions in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 442,890 shares, down from 663,637 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calamos Global Total Return Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

In a research note revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning, Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP) stock “Buy” was reconfirmed by Analysts at Bank of America. They currently have a $168.0000 price target on the stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $103.01 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 35.74 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Total Return Fund for 16,375 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owns 9,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 104,754 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,118 shares.

The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 36,932 shares traded or 101.39% up from the average.

Among 13 analysts covering Coupa Software Inc (NYSE:COUP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Coupa Software Inc has $16800 highest and $76 lowest target. $119.92’s average target is -14.45% below currents $140.18 stock price. Coupa Software Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $107 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COUP in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 170.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Coupa Software Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.67% negative EPS growth.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.66 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.