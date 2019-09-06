Coupa Software (COUP) Reaches $154.54 High on Sep, 6; SKF AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (SKFRY) SI Decreased By 59.26%

SKF AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had a decrease of 59.26% in short interest. SKFRY’s SI was 7,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.26% from 18,900 shares previously. With 50,400 avg volume, 0 days are for SKF AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s short sellers to cover SKFRY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 955 shares traded. AB SKF (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $166.90 target or 8.00% above today’s $154.54 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.65 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $166.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $691.60M more. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $154.54. About 699,288 shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 28/03/2018 – Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote Coupa Inspire 2018; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JMP SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM MARKET OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Coupa Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COUP); 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

SKF AB provides products, solutions, and services in the areas of rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, and lubrication systems. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. The companyÂ’s products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; mechatronic solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, engine, driveline, and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise asset management, business consulting, customer training, engineering consultancy, logistics, mechanical maintenance, and remanufacturing and maintenance services.

More notable recent AB SKF (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aleafia: Back To Where It Belongs – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EssilorLuxottica: GrandVision Acquisition Is Too Much Too Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Curaleaf: Bigger Might Not Be Better For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AB SKF (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VW eligible for U.S. public sector contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Science enters transition stage as shares halted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coupa (COUP) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Coupa’s (COUP) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coupa Software Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: BOX,COUP,ELTK – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.