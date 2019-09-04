Coupa Software (COUP) Reaches $150.54 52-Week High; 5 Analysts Covering Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week high and has $155.06 target or 3.00% above today’s $150.54 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.30B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $155.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $278.97 million more. The stock increased 12.01% or $16.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.54. About 3.96 million shares traded or 151.78% up from the average. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 07/05/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with Project Open Hand and Project Night Night at Inspire ‘18 to Serve Local Communities; 03/05/2018 – Coupa Hires Hiroyuki Okuma as Country Head in Japan; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE 4Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.6C; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Product Innovations to Advance Business Spend Management; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JMP SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM MARKET OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – AppZen Partners With Coupa Software to Extend Audit Capabilities for All Coupa Customers; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Adj EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – KPMG Showcases Future Of Procurement At Coupa Inspire; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is 3.10% above currents $137.9 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. SunTrust maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $142 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $128 Maintain

More notable recent Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coupa (COUP) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coupa Software Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Coupa’s (COUP) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 3, 2019 : COUP, HQY, GSM, EGAN, SB, YRD – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $9.30 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset reported 15,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 175,190 shares in its portfolio. 100 are held by Toth Financial Advisory Corporation. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 255 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,699 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 5,875 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 669,734 shares stake. Moreover, Granite Invest Prtn Ltd has 0.09% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 13,316 shares. 7,369 are held by Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 19 were accumulated by Synovus. Juncture Wealth Strategies has 4,788 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 84,581 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M