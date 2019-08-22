Coupa Software (COUP) Reaches $140.89 After 3.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Rubber PLC (LON:AVON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avon Rubber PLC has GBX 1800 highest and GBX 1700 lowest target. GBX 1800’s average target is 1.12% above currents GBX 1780.12 stock price. Avon Rubber PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Peel Hunt maintained Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) rating on Thursday, August 15. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 1800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Peel Hunt. See Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) latest ratings:

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 263,251 shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE 4Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.6C; 23/03/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Procure-to-Pay Applications in the IDC MarketScape Report; 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Coupa Software; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 17/04/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Executive Advisory Board, Welcomes New Members; 22/04/2018 – DJ Coupa Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COUP); 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Rev $53.8M; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JMP SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM MARKET OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $8.70B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $136.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COUP worth $261.09M less.

The stock increased 0.57% or GBX 10.12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1780.12. About 63,227 shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 114% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Avon Products Stock Rocketed 155.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Avon Products Stock Popped 10% on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 552.25 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Protection & Defence and Dairy. It has a 38.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks, and hovercraft skirts to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

Analysts await Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 170.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Coupa Software Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.67% negative EPS growth.