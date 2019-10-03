Coupa Software (COUP) Reaches $139.74 After 7.00% Up Move; IBERDROLA SA BILBAO ORDINARY SHARES (IBDSF) Shorts Lowered By 34.36%

IBERDROLA SA BILBAO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) had a decrease of 34.36% in short interest. IBDSF’s SI was 227,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 34.36% from 346,300 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 67 days are for IBERDROLA SA BILBAO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)’s short sellers to cover IBDSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.77% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 737,145 shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $47; 07/05/2018 – CFOs Lack Visibility Into Their Organization’s Spend, Study Shows; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Coupa Software; 12/03/2018 – COUP SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 11C TO 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 28/03/2018 – Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote Coupa Inspire 2018; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Rev $53.8M; 07/05/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with Project Open Hand and Project Night Night at Inspire `18 to Serve Local Communities; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.78B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $149.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COUP worth $614.74 million more.

More notable recent Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coupa +11% on beat-ahd-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coupa bull sees 20x revenue multiple – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coupa: Bound To Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.