Coupa Software (COUP) Reaches $137.46 52-Week High; Spar Group (SGRP)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week high and has $149.83 target or 9.00% above today’s $137.46 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.49B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $149.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $764.19M more. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 1.40 million shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 96.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 10/04/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC – IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS PROCURE-TO-PAY SOLUTION AT NASDAQ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Coupa Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COUP); 08/05/2018 – Coupa Announces Winners Of Inspire ’18 Business Spend Management Impact Awards; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Sourcing Applications in IDC 2018 MarketScape Report; 03/04/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with the San Francisco Giants as a Proud Sponsor; 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 03/05/2018 – AppZen Partners With Coupa Software to Extend Audit Capabilities for All Coupa Customers; 12/03/2018 – COUP SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 11C TO 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Spar Group Inc (SGRP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their holdings in Spar Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spar Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.00 million. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer.

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SPAR Group, Inc. for 894,090 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 6,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 63,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,742 shares.

More notable recent SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SPAR Group: 100%+ Upside Potential Following New Third-Party Vendor – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPAR Canada Awarded Clorox Partner of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

The stock increased 5.46% or $0.0355 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6857. About 10,963 shares traded. SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) has declined 46.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SGRP News: 02/04/2018 – SPAR Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/04/2018 – SPAR GROUP INC QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.03; 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD SPPJ.J – INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 270 CENTS; 10/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP INC – ON MAY 7 UNIT GAVE A TERMINATION NOTICE TO SPAR ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES, INC SPECIFYING JULY 31 AS END OF SERVICE TERM – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD SPPJ.J – HY TURNOVER UP 5.6% TO 50.02 BLN RAND; 15/05/2018 – SPAR Group 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD SPPJ.J – HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 13.8%; 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD – HY GROUP’S GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 9.9% (2017: 9.6%); 30/05/2018 – SPAR GROUP LTD – HY REVENUE 50.94 BLN RAND VS 48.38 BLN RAND; 15/05/2018 – SPAR Group 1Q Rev $54.6M

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.