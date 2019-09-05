Coupa Software (COUP) “Outperform” Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Oppenheimer; The TP Given is $170.0000; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

New York: In an analyst report sent to investors and clients on 4 September, Oppenheimer restate their “Outperform” rating on shares of Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP). They currently have a $170.0000 target price on the company. Oppenheimer’s target gives a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s last stock price.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 110 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 59 trimmed and sold stock positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 37.59 million shares, up from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 35 Increased: 70 New Position: 40.

The stock increased 8.70% or $11.69 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 8.15M shares traded or 409.90% up from the average. Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Among 15 analysts covering Coupa Software Inc (NYSE:COUP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Coupa Software Inc has $18000 highest and $76 lowest target. $151’s average target is 3.36% above currents $146.09 stock price. Coupa Software Inc had 34 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17800 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Friday, March 8 report. Raymond James maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 320,000 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 696,976 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has 1.45% invested in the company for 280,904 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Sphera Funds Management Ltd., a Israel-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-2.33 earnings per share, down 6.88% or $0.15 from last year’s $-2.18 per share. After $-2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.19% negative EPS growth.

