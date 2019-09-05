Coupa Software (COUP) Investors: KeyBanc Reiterates “Overweight” Rating, Sees $178.0000/Share; Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Shorts Increased By 29.98%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) had an increase of 29.98% in short interest. HCFT’s SI was 63,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.98% from 48,700 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s short sellers to cover HCFT’s short positions. The SI to Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 15,920 shares traded. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) has risen 0.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

KeyBanc have a $178.0000 target price on the stock. The target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from Coupa Software (NYSE:COUP)‘s close price. This rating was revealed in a research note on 4 September.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Among 15 analysts covering Coupa Software Inc (NYSE:COUP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Coupa Software Inc has $18000 highest and $76 lowest target. $151’s average target is 3.36% above currents $146.09 stock price. Coupa Software Inc had 34 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rating on Tuesday, March 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Needham maintained the shares of COUP in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Bank of America.

