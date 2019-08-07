Coupa Software (COUP) Analysts See $-0.46 EPS; Putnam Master Income Trust (PMT) Has 2.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $-0.46 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 170.59% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Coupa Software Incorporated’s analysts see 91.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 621,075 shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 07/05/2018 – CFOs Lack Visibility Into Their Organization’s Spend, Study Shows; 03/04/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with the San Francisco Giants as a Proud Sponsor; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE 4Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.6C; 17/04/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Executive Advisory Bd; 12/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC – SEES FY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $0.23 LOSS AND $0.28 LOSS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote Coupa Inspire 2018; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 3.4% of Coupa Software; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Product Innovations to Advance Business Spend Management; 07/03/2018 COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Coupa Software

Putnam Master Income Trust (PMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 112 funds opened new or increased positions, while 42 trimmed and sold stakes in Putnam Master Income Trust. The funds in our database now have: 46.74 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Putnam Master Income Trust in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 32 Increased: 77 New Position: 35.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 842,958 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has risen 14.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for 180,012 shares. Ellington Management Group Llc owns 251,256 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.89% invested in the company for 389,433 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.56 billion. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

