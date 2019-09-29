County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 1.19 5.10M 2.04 8.75 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 0.00 1.01M 2.49 13.28

Demonstrates County Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. County Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has County Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 27,808,069.79% 9.7% 0.9% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 3,095,311.06% 9.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

County Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

County Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of County Bancorp Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 4.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

County Bancorp Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.6% and 21.4%. About 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats on 9 of the 13 factors County Bancorp Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.